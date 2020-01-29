Further death following Whakaari/White Island incident - John Tims

|
Police can confirm a further person died at Middlemore Hospital last night as a result of injuries suffered in the Whakaari/White Island eruption.
The death brings the official number of deceased to 21, 19 of whom died in New Zealand and two in Australia.
Their name will be released after wider family have been informed.
