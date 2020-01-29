Three Lotto players win $333k

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 21:10

Three Lotto players from Auckland, Gisborne and Manawatu will be popping the champagne after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Farmcove Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to players from Gisborne and Manawatu.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $18 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Christchurch, who took home $600,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Z Barrington in Christchurch.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.