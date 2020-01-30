Professor Meihana Durie appointed new DVC Maori

|
[ login or create an account ]
The head of Massey University’s Te PÅ«tahi-Ä-Toi, the School of MÄori Knowledge, has been appointed the University’s new Deputy Vice-Chancellor MÄori.
Professor Meihana Durie, of RangitÄne, NgÄti Kauwhata, NgÄti Raukawa Te Au ki Te Tonga, NgÄti Porou, Rongo Whakaata, NgÄi Tahu, has led Te-PÅ«tahi-Ä-Toi for the past two-and-a-half years and is an award-winning MÄori public health and education scholar. He also holds a number of leadership roles in tikanga and Te Reo MÄori for RangitÄne, NgÄti Kauwhata and NgÄti Raukawa Te Au ki Te Tonga.
He takes over the role from Distinguished Professor Hingangaroa Smith, who has become the University’s inaugural Te Toi Ihorei ki PÅ«rehuroa, a position for MÄori scholars of distinction, with a remit to continue the vital work of guiding Massey on its journey to becoming Te Tiriti-led.
"This role is of immense importance to MÄori and to our University and I hope to build upon the work and contribution of all those who have advanced MÄori development at our University in such transformative ways," Professor Durie says.
"There is abundant potential in Te Ao MÄori, which can be further realised by taking MÄori participation in all aspects of the University to new levels. We are fortunate that Massey has a strong MÄori network among our students, staff and communities and their involvement will continue to be an important part of our success. The name Te Kunenga ki PÅ«rehuroa reaffirms there need not be any limitation to what can be achieved."
New pathways for MÄori advancement
Professor Durie says he intends to promote strong research and enterprise collaborations between Massey and iwi, hapÅ« and MÄori organisations and to also support development of new educational pathways for MÄori at the University.
"We have a new generation of rangatahi who are now coming to Massey University as first language speakers of Te Reo, so our offer must continue to evolve in order to also reflect that. We also have students who come in search of knowledge and understanding about MÄori identity, and so it is critical that they can access appropriate pathways that connect them to Te Ao MÄori in meaningful ways"
Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas says Massey is in an enviable position to now have two leaders of immense mana strengthening the University’s aspirations for MÄori advancement.
"In his time as head of Te-PÅ«tahi-Ä-Toi, Professor Durie has proven his ability to inspire and lead our MÄori staff and students. The school has gone from strength to strength, shown by the growing number of doctoral students currently working towards their PhDs, with a number of those being undertaken in Te Reo MÄori," Professor Thomas says.
"I am looking forward to seeing Meihana continue to build on this work as Deputy Vice-Chancellor MÄori, further reinforcing our commitment to MÄori student success and excellence in MÄori research."
A wealth of experience and Massey connections
Professor Durie will continue to have a leadership role at Te-PÅ«tahi-Ä-Toi and he brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to joining Massey in 2017, he was the Health Research Council (HRC) Hohua Tutengaehe Postdoctoral Fellow. Before that he was KaihautÅ«/Academic Director at Te WÄnanga o Raukawa, where he established NgÄ Purapura and the associated Bachelor of MÄori Health Promotion. He currently sits on the HRC MÄori Health Committee and has been a member of a number of national review panels and advisory committees.
Professor Durie is a Massey alumnus, having graduated with his PhD from Massey in 2011. His family has a long history with the University, and continue a longstanding involvement with many MÄori health, education and cultural initiatives.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice