Professor Meihana Durie appointed new DVC Maori

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 02:28

The head of Massey University’s Te PÅ«tahi-Ä-Toi, the School of MÄori Knowledge, has been appointed the University’s new Deputy Vice-Chancellor MÄori.

Professor Meihana Durie, of RangitÄne, NgÄti Kauwhata, NgÄti Raukawa Te Au ki Te Tonga, NgÄti Porou, Rongo Whakaata, NgÄi Tahu, has led Te-PÅ«tahi-Ä-Toi for the past two-and-a-half years and is an award-winning MÄori public health and education scholar. He also holds a number of leadership roles in tikanga and Te Reo MÄori for RangitÄne, NgÄti Kauwhata and NgÄti Raukawa Te Au ki Te Tonga.

He takes over the role from Distinguished Professor Hingangaroa Smith, who has become the University’s inaugural Te Toi Ihorei ki PÅ«rehuroa, a position for MÄori scholars of distinction, with a remit to continue the vital work of guiding Massey on its journey to becoming Te Tiriti-led.

"This role is of immense importance to MÄori and to our University and I hope to build upon the work and contribution of all those who have advanced MÄori development at our University in such transformative ways," Professor Durie says.

"There is abundant potential in Te Ao MÄori, which can be further realised by taking MÄori participation in all aspects of the University to new levels. We are fortunate that Massey has a strong MÄori network among our students, staff and communities and their involvement will continue to be an important part of our success. The name Te Kunenga ki PÅ«rehuroa reaffirms there need not be any limitation to what can be achieved."

New pathways for MÄori advancement

Professor Durie says he intends to promote strong research and enterprise collaborations between Massey and iwi, hapÅ« and MÄori organisations and to also support development of new educational pathways for MÄori at the University.

"We have a new generation of rangatahi who are now coming to Massey University as first language speakers of Te Reo, so our offer must continue to evolve in order to also reflect that. We also have students who come in search of knowledge and understanding about MÄori identity, and so it is critical that they can access appropriate pathways that connect them to Te Ao MÄori in meaningful ways"

Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas says Massey is in an enviable position to now have two leaders of immense mana strengthening the University’s aspirations for MÄori advancement.

"In his time as head of Te-PÅ«tahi-Ä-Toi, Professor Durie has proven his ability to inspire and lead our MÄori staff and students. The school has gone from strength to strength, shown by the growing number of doctoral students currently working towards their PhDs, with a number of those being undertaken in Te Reo MÄori," Professor Thomas says.

"I am looking forward to seeing Meihana continue to build on this work as Deputy Vice-Chancellor MÄori, further reinforcing our commitment to MÄori student success and excellence in MÄori research."

A wealth of experience and Massey connections

Professor Durie will continue to have a leadership role at Te-PÅ«tahi-Ä-Toi and he brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to joining Massey in 2017, he was the Health Research Council (HRC) Hohua Tutengaehe Postdoctoral Fellow. Before that he was KaihautÅ«/Academic Director at Te WÄnanga o Raukawa, where he established NgÄ Purapura and the associated Bachelor of MÄori Health Promotion. He currently sits on the HRC MÄori Health Committee and has been a member of a number of national review panels and advisory committees.

Professor Durie is a Massey alumnus, having graduated with his PhD from Massey in 2011. His family has a long history with the University, and continue a longstanding involvement with many MÄori health, education and cultural initiatives.