'Auckland's $3.48 billion transport package, now for the action'

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 07:23

Given the dollars available, Auckland has done well from the $6.8 billion transport package announced today.

Especially South Auckland, where SH1 Papakura to Drury South, Mill Road, Wiri to Quay Park rail corridor, Papakura to Pukekohe Rail line electrification, and Drury Rail Station are all set for immediate starts and completion within five years.

These are great projects for addressing south Auckland’s population growth pressures, said Auckland Business Chamber head Michael Barnett.

"Most won’t be delayed by consenting, so an early start and earlier finish is possible."

"I am hugely excited by the Penlink announcement. Set for completion in 2025, it brings it forward by 4 years and it should be finished two years before it was expected to start under the previous programme."

"We had to wait two long years for the announcement, while Auckland’s population has increased, we now have the capacity and capability to keep the momentum going.

Not just moving around Auckland benefits, but employment - trade training and apprenticeships - get a big boost from the package.

Today was a badly needed immediate ‘catch-up’ boost for Auckland.