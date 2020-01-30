Major Lytton Road upgrade starts this week

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 08:02

Road works start on Lytton Road this Saturday to replace the asphalt surface.

The work will be carried out between 7am - 10pm and will take about two weeks to complete.

The following dates and sections of Lytton Road include:

Saturday 1 to Monday 3 February - Lytton Rd Bridge to Gladstone Road round-a-bout

Tuesday 4 to Wednesday 5 February - Lytton Rd Bridge to Stout Street

Sunday 9 February - Stout Street to Gladstone Road

Monday 10 February - Gladstone Road to Titoki Street

All work is weather dependent and we advise taking an alternative route when possible.

Expect delays of up to 10 minutes when passing through the works and accessing properties.

Traffic controllers will be on-site to assist residents with access.

Temporary bus stops will be in place on Aberdeen and Gladstone Roads.

The $2m asphalt upgrade is part of the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund investment programme and is part of the $137 million TairÄwhiti Roading Package to unlock the region’s economic potential by creating stronger and more resilient transport connections.

Council has invested over $16m of Provincial Growth Funding into the local road network in the past 12 months, with up to 120 people working directly on the projects at any one time.