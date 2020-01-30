SAFE to protest arrival of live export ship at Port Taranaki this Friday

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 08:55

The live export ship Yangtze Fortune is now on its way to New Plymouth to collect 3,800 cows for export, and animal rights organisation SAFE will protest its arrival.

The protest will demonstrate opposition to the Yangtze Fortune’s arrival in New Plymouth while the live export trade is under review. The ship is expected to arrive at Port Taranaki this morning.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe says New Zealanders will protest wherever live export vessels berth.

"The live export trade is a cruel industry, and Kiwis demand better," says Appelbe.

"The cows exported from Port Taranaki will likely spend their lives in concrete factory farms. When they’re eventually slaughtered, it may be by means deemed too cruel to be legal in New Zealand."

"We can't impose our laws on other countries, and disasters in the live export trade are common."

Agriculture Minister Hon Damien O’Connor announced a review of the live export trade in June 2019, following an ABC News exposé that showed New Zealand- and Australian- supplied cows suffering in Sri Lanka. The Minister has indicated his preference for a conditional ban on live exports, however his review excludes the majority of farmed animals that New Zealand exports live, most of which are day-old chicks. Public submissions on the review closed last week.

"Exports of live animals almost doubled last year. We’re very concerned that the industry is rushing to get as many animals as possible out of the country while the live export trade is still under review."

"Kiwis are opposed to live export and want it to stop. The Government needs to listen and announce a total ban."