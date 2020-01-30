Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 09:58

The KÄpiti Coast District Council is seeking the community’s input on how our beaches are managed and protected ahead of a review of the KÄpiti Coast District Council Beach Bylaw.

Later this year Council will be consulting with the community on the Beach Bylaw under the Local Government Act, which requires all council bylaws to be reviewed every 10 years. The bylaw creates the rules for Council-managed areas of beach for important things like health and safety, litter, access, vehicles, horses, motorised watercrafts and environmental protections.

KÄpiti Coast District Council Environmental Standards Manager Jacquie Muir says hearing from the community ahead of formal consultation will help raise any issues that may need to be addressed early on.

"Our beaches are a taonga and play an important part in everyone’s lives and in the district’s identity," Ms Muir says.

"We already know from our service requests from the community and other feedback that there are a few issues on our beaches people are keen to see addressed, and we want to hear from others about what is working well and what could be improved. This will help us pull together some options and discussion points for the consultation process."

Ms Muir says in the last decade KÄpiti has seen a number of changes both locally and nationally that could be reflected in a revised bylaw, including a growing population and the impacts of climate change.

"With more change on the horizon it’s a good time to be taking a look at how we continue to protect our coastal environment and keep our people safe - the priorities of the bylaw."

Ms Muir says all beaches and coasts are covered by a range of national, regional and local legislation or regulation and it is no different in KÄpiti.

"KÄpiti’s Beach Bylaw works with and is subject to a range of rules under transport, marine and conservation Acts, regional council regulations and customary rights provisions. The Police and Fire and Emergency also play a role on New Zealand beaches.

"It’s a complex regulatory area and there are limits to what we can implement and enforce with a bylaw, but if we are going to make changes and future-proof how we care for our beach we need the input of our community."

To let us know your thoughts on our beaches and how they are looked after please fill out a short online survey here. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/beachbylawsurvey

The survey won’t be the only opportunity for the community to have its say. Information drop-in stations along the beach and other busy locations and a schedule of workshops are planned for coming weeks. More information on these events will be available on our Facebook page and website.