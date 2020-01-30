Defence Force administrator charged with fraud

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 11:04

A woman has been charged for allegedly stealing non-public funds administered by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) while she was employed by the organisation.

The Serious Fraud Office accuses Paniparewhakaro Elizabeth Rangiuia (60) of embezzling $225,000 over seven years from accounts holding money raised by NZDF social clubs for the health, wellbeing and retention of army personnel.

Ms Rangiuia appeared today in the Levin District Court on three charges of ‘Theft by person in a special relationship’ and one charge of ‘False accounting’. The SFO, which brought the charges, claims Ms Rangiuia gambled much of the money she stole.

The defendant was remanded on bail to reappear in the Levin District Court for plea on 5 March.