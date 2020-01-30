"Pai ana ki te whakakÄ« ano- Feels good to refill" - Para Kore supports campaign

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 11:09

Para Kore to partner Ministry for the Environment’s "Pai ana ki te whakakÄ« ano- Feels good to refill" campaign

Para Kore, the kaupapa MÄori movement supporting over 400 marae, kura and kÅhanga reo and other MÄori organisations throughout Aotearoa in their waste minimisation efforts, is partnering with the Ministry for the Environment on the Pai ana ki te whakakÄ« ano - feels good to refill - campaign.

Said Para Kore general manager Jacqui Forbes: "This Pai ana ki te whakakÄ« ano campaign completely aligns with our tikanga. As a MÄori organisation, Para Kore is grounded in relationships with and whakapapa to PapatÅ«Änuku, Ranginui me Å rÄua uri.

"The campaign has benefits for PapatÅ«Änuku and our people. It encourages reuse of bottles to stop the extraction of more resources from the environment, but just as important, it encourages the drinking of water. This is so important for our tamariki and whÄnau as the fizzy stuff costs money and can lead to serious health issues such as dental decay, obesity, diabetes.

"Para Kore will be delivering the Pai ana ki te whakakÄ« ano message to all our affiliated marae and kura."