Appeal for sightings of vehicle in Taita homicide investigation

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 11:30

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard:

Police continuing to investigate the homicide of a man in Taita on January 26 are appealing for sightings of a vehicle.

The deceased, 56-year old Davis Phillips, originated from Gisborne and has close ties to NgÄti Porou - he was not from Whakatane as previously stated.

We are continuing to support his family.

Police are still visiting addresses in and around Hughes Crescent as we work to piece together what has happened, and help provide reassurance to the community.

As part of our inquiries, we’re seeking sightings of a grey Mistubishi Outlander in the Hughes Crescent area overnight Saturday 25 January-Sunday 26 January.

If you can help with this, or any other information that may assist Police, please call 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.