Missing man in Waikato - NZ Police

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 12:20

Waikato Police are looking for help to locate a missing man.

Matthew Prichard-Case, 30, has been missing since Thursday 23 January and is possibly in the Fairfield area.

Police and Matthew’s family have concerns for his wellbeing.

If you've seen Matthew or have any information that may help us find him, please call Police on 105, quoting file number 200123/3764.