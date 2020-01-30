Missing person in Southshore, Christchurch

|
Police are appealing for sightings of 14-year-old Jacob Scott.
Jacob was last seen at home in Southshore on Monday 13 January.
He is around 186cm tall and of a medium build.
Anyone who may have seen Jacob, or has information on his whereabouts, is urged to call Police on 105.
