Community feedback sought on proposed changes to Dog Control Bylaw

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has today approved a recommendation to undertake public consultation on a number of proposed changes to the Dog Control Bylaw 2014 and Dog Control Policy 2014.

The proposed changes follow pre-consultation undertaken in June 2019, with 184 submissions used to assist in the development of a draft Dog Control Bylaw 2020 and draft Dog Control Policy 2020.

QLDC Animal Control Officer, Ashlin Woodley said while feedback indicated the current Bylaw was generally working well, Council was willing to explore changes.

"Clear themes have emerged when engaging with dog owners in our community, and we’ve had a lot of people expressing a desire for additional walking tracks where dogs are required to be on-

leash, while also allowing on-leash dogs to access Buckingham Street in Arrowtown," said Ms Woodley.

As a result, proposed changes in the draft Dog Control Bylaw 2020 include:

- Restricting dogs to being on-leash when in Matakauri Park - Permitting dogs on Buckingham Street in Arrowtown, but they must be on-leash at all times - Prohibiting dogs on Queenstown Hill and Queenstown Hill Walkway

A clarification is included in the draft Dog Control Bylaw 2020, stating that dogs are permitted on-

leash at Bremner Bay in WÄnaka - an existing restriction.

There is no substantive change to the Dog Control Policy 2014, with minor adjustments to modernise the format and align it with the proposal to review the Dog Control Bylaw 2014.

Ms Woodley encouraged people to get involved, check out the proposed changes and to make a submission on QLDC’s Let’s Talk page.

"For anyone interested in chatting to Animal Control staff in person about the proposed changes, we’ll be out and about at The Queenstown Dog Walk on Sunday 16 February."

"It’s an event we’re running that’s free to attend and a great opportunity for dog owners in the district to get together, take the lead and get out there for a walk around the Queenstown Gardens," said Ms Woodley.

Submissions on proposed changes to the Dog Control Bylaw 2014 and the Dog Control Policy 2014 can be made from 5.00pm today. Submissions close at 5.00pm on Friday 28 February 2020.