Further submissions open this Friday for Queenstown district plan

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 15:31

Following the public submission process late last year, a summary of all Stage 3 and Stage 3B submissions and rezoning proposals has been prepared and mapped by Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) staff.

This information is available on the QLDC website today and further submissions can be made from tomorrow (Friday 31 January). Further submissions will be open for 10 working days and will close on Monday 17 February at 5.00pm.

"In-line with the Resource Management Act, further submissions cannot extend the scope of an original submission. Further submissions can only support or oppose an original submission and there is no need to make a further submission on a matter you have already submitted on," said QLDC Planning Policy Manager Ian Bayliss.

A further submission can be made by any person representing a relevant aspect of the public interest or anyone who has an interest in the proposed plan greater than the general public.

The topics covered in Stage 3 and 3B include General Industrial, Three Parks Commercial, Settlement (Townships), Wāhi Tūpuna, Residential and Business Mixed Use Design Guidelines, 100 Ballantyne Road, Rural Visitor Zone, and a number of variations. Anyone interested in these topics should also look at the GIS Web Mapping Application which has been prepared to accompany the summary and shows the land affected by submissions.

For anyone who would like clarification on whether they can make a further submission, a dedicated QLDC duty policy planner will be available during office hours on 03 441 0499 (Queenstown) or 03 443 0024 (Wānaka).