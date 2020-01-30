Korero is key at this year’s Mangungu Tiriti commemorations

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 15:46

KÅrero will be at the heart of this year’s Tiriti o Waitangi commemorations at MÄngungu Mission near Horeke on February 12.

Not only will the formal kÅrero take place in the marquee throughout the day, people will also be able to share their family stories and connections to MÄngungu - and in particular their connections to the 70 rangatira associated with the Hokianga signing on February 12, 1840.

The home people at Horeke will take the lead with commemorations once again, with support from Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga - including opening the MÄngungu Mission House for visitors.

"Many people in the Horeke and wider Hokianga area are descendants of the rangatira who signed Te Tiriti at MÄngungu," says Heritage New Zealand’s Director Maori Heritage, Mita Harris.

"We will have a copy of Te Tiriti on display that has been magnified in size, along with the segment that includes the signatures and tohu of rangatira who specifically signed at MÄngungu so people will be able to identify their tupuna more easily. We’ll also be inviting people to share any information they may have about their tupuna, or other aspects of this place they may feel comfortable talking to us about."

According to Mita, the objective is to provide an opportunity for people to celebrate and acknolwedge their tupuna connection to MÄngungu Mission, but also to increase knowledge of the many rangatira who were present on the day and who signed Te Tiriti - as well as those who chose not to sign.

In 1840, MÄngungu Mission hosted the largest signing of Te Tiriti, with over 3000 people attending the February 12 hui barely a week after Governor Hobson’s first hui held at Waitangi itself. About 70 rangatira signed the document at MÄngungu after lengthy debate about the pros and cons of Te Tiriti, and its possible ramifications for MÄori.

"The community at Horeke commemorates this historic day every year; and 2020 - the 180th anniversary of the signing of Te Tiriti - will be no different," says Mita.

"The Haukainga are well practiced in the art of hospitality, and everybody is welcome to come along for the day, and enjoy the feast at MÄngungu."

The day at MÄngungu begins at 9am with PÅwhiri and Karakia, followed by kÅrero, a waka salute and a presentation by the children of Te Kura Kaupapas o Whangaroa. Programme

9.00am PÅwhiri - Karakia

10.00am Kapu Tii

10.30amTe Kura Kaupapa o Whangaroa

11.00amKaupapa KÅrero

12.00pm Kapu Tii

1.45 pm PÅwhiri - for waka crew

2.30pm HÄkari

3.30pm Mihi 4.00pmKamutu