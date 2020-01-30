Korero is key at this year’s Mangungu Tiriti commemorations

|
KÅrero will be at the heart of this year’s Tiriti o Waitangi commemorations at MÄngungu Mission near Horeke on February 12.
Not only will the formal kÅrero take place in the marquee throughout the day, people will also be able to share their family stories and connections to MÄngungu - and in particular their connections to the 70 rangatira associated with the Hokianga signing on February 12, 1840.
The home people at Horeke will take the lead with commemorations once again, with support from Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga - including opening the MÄngungu Mission House for visitors.
"Many people in the Horeke and wider Hokianga area are descendants of the rangatira who signed Te Tiriti at MÄngungu," says Heritage New Zealand’s Director Maori Heritage, Mita Harris.
"We will have a copy of Te Tiriti on display that has been magnified in size, along with the segment that includes the signatures and tohu of rangatira who specifically signed at MÄngungu so people will be able to identify their tupuna more easily. We’ll also be inviting people to share any information they may have about their tupuna, or other aspects of this place they may feel comfortable talking to us about."
According to Mita, the objective is to provide an opportunity for people to celebrate and acknolwedge their tupuna connection to MÄngungu Mission, but also to increase knowledge of the many rangatira who were present on the day and who signed Te Tiriti - as well as those who chose not to sign.
In 1840, MÄngungu Mission hosted the largest signing of Te Tiriti, with over 3000 people attending the February 12 hui barely a week after Governor Hobson’s first hui held at Waitangi itself. About 70 rangatira signed the document at MÄngungu after lengthy debate about the pros and cons of Te Tiriti, and its possible ramifications for MÄori.
"The community at Horeke commemorates this historic day every year; and 2020 - the 180th anniversary of the signing of Te Tiriti - will be no different," says Mita.
"The Haukainga are well practiced in the art of hospitality, and everybody is welcome to come along for the day, and enjoy the feast at MÄngungu."
The day at MÄngungu begins at 9am with PÅwhiri and Karakia, followed by kÅrero, a waka salute and a presentation by the children of Te Kura Kaupapas o Whangaroa. Programme
9.00am PÅwhiri - Karakia
10.00am Kapu Tii
10.30amTe Kura Kaupapa o Whangaroa
11.00amKaupapa KÅrero
12.00pm Kapu Tii
1.45 pm PÅwhiri - for waka crew
2.30pm HÄkari
3.30pm Mihi 4.00pmKamutu
