Home detention sentence imposed in visa fraud case - MBIE

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 17:04

A woman who provided false information to get a visa for her child has been sentenced to eight months home detention

Rajinah Sellvagumaran pleaded guilty last May over two charges of knowingly providing false or misleading information in regard to two visa applications she made for her child. The 31-year-old was sentenced in the Napier District Court today.

Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) General Manager Verification and Compliance, Stephen Vaughan welcomes the sentence and says it demonstrates INZ’s commitment to being a trusted regulator and steward of the immigration system.

"The integrity of the immigration system relies on individuals providing genuine and accurate information. This sentence shows deliberately providing fraudulent or misleading information to INZ won’t be tolerated."

Mr Vaughan says it also highlights the importance of being honest when making visa applications, even when personal and family circumstances may be difficult.

"Honesty is always the best policy. Not being up-front and truthful has the potential to harm a person’s current and future visa applications, and puts their ability to stay in New Zealand in jeopardy," Mr Vaughan says