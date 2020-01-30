One person has died following a crash in Arrowtown

|
Police can now confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Macetown Road, Arrowtown.
The person died at the scene.
The crash was reported about 12.15pm.
Another person has sustained moderate injuries.
Police are working to understand the circumstances of the crash.
