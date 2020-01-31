Motorists advised to avoid area following crash in Makarora, Queenstown-Lakes

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 06:55

Police can now confirm two people have died following a crash on Makarora-Lake Hawea Road, Makarora, Queenstown-Lakes.

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash around 10.20pm yesterday.

Two people sadly died at the scene and two others were transported to Dunstan Hospital with minor and moderate injuries.

The road is down to one lane and motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Police are working to understand the circumstances of the crash.