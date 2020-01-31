Windier weather until the middle of next week

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 09:33

Highs to the north of us, lows to the south, here NZ is - stuck in the middle of two. We have windy weather off and on across New Zealand until the middle of next week with gales surging across the country at times.

It's due to high pressure being anchored just north of NZ (bringing the dry weather) and big storms in the South Island (with gales overnight and this morning in the South Island).

Over the coming days we have both the nor'west flow out of Australia thanks to the northern high, but also made windier due to low pressure in the Southern Ocean churning by - placing New Zealand in between the two, in the 'squash zone' of air pressure where it's windy.

Mid to late next week new high pressure comes in and should calm things down again. Until then, it will be off and on windy across New Zealand.

Why is NZ so windy when we think it should be calm? It's all due to NZ being in the Roaring Forties - we explain here.