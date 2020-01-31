School holidays change the way Kiwis use broadband - Chorus NZ

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 09:36

As kids return to school, new data released by Chorus shows just how much having the kids at home changes how we use our broadband.

"When the kids are at school, there’s a clear peak at 4pm when they come home, but when they’re on holiday, you can see much more consistent use throughout the day. In fact the biggest difference is at 10am which is nearly 30 percent higher than when the kids are at school," says Chorus network strategy manager, Kurt Rodgers.

"The figures shows a 36 percent increase in data consumption compared with January 2019 and in fact the total amount, 385 petabytes, is equivalent to over a hundred-million hours of streaming in HD quality," he says.

"However for those of us who fret about kids spending too much time online, we can clearly see that when the sun is out usage drops. It’s good to know that kids still like to play outside too.

"But when it’s raining, nobody needs grumpy kids complaining about slow internet, so I encourage those not yet connected fibre to contact their broadband provider and get their order in," he says.

"Fibre is the obvious choice if you’re upgrading your broadband. Nationwide independent testing by the Commerce Commission shows that it’s faster, more reliable, more responsive, and more consistent than competing technologies. Not only that, if you shop around it can be cheaper too. With free residential installations continuing even more Kiwis can join the hundreds of thousands that are already enjoying the benefits of New Zealand’s most popular broadband," Mr Rodgers says.

Nationally, the average New Zealand home on fibre used 363GB of broadband data in December. As data usage continues to soar, improved higher capacity Wi-Fi 6 becomes mainstream and demand for gigabit plans rise, a robust fixed connection is set to become increasingly vital.

In 2019, Chorus connected more than 160,000 homes and businesses to fibre. Nearly three quarters of installations are today done within a single visit from a technician, making for much improved customer experience.

Chorus encourages customers to visit www.chorus.co.nz to ensure they’re on the best broadband available.