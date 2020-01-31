Councillors support Mayor's request for investigation on options at intersection

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 09:59

Councillors have voted to support Taupo District Mayor David Trewavas’ request for an urgent investigation into further options to manage traffic at the Napier Road / Kiddle Drive / Arrowsmith Avenue intersection.

The request was brought to the first council meeting of the year on Thursday January 30, following community commentary about the changes at the intersection in October last year which changed the priority - giving traffic travelling on Kiddle Drive and Arrowsmith Avenue right of way.

The change in layout was created in consultation with traffic specialists and funded by the New Zealand Transport Agency, with safety as the number one priority. The previous layout was named one of New Zealand Transport Agency’s top 10 crash sites in 2009.

The notice of motion asked the chief executive to ‘urgently prepare an analysis of bringing forward an alternative solution’ for the intersection ‘to enable the urgent and immediate construction of a roundabout, installation of traffic lights, or an alternative intersection treatment’.

"I want to be able to look into all aspects of safety and see what the best option is," the Mayor said.

A report will now be brought back to council by February 25, at the latest. Funding for a roundabout or alternative option has been allowed for in the long term plan in years 2026/27 and 2027/28, if required.