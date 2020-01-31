Dargaville pontoon to be upgraded - Winston Peters and Shane Jones

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 10:32

The Provincial Growth Fund will invest $4 million for Kaipara District Council to upgrade the Dargaville pontoon, the first in its plan to improve wharves on Kaipara Harbour, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today.

"The replacement of the Dargaville pontoon will improve access to the harbour and grow tourism and other commercial activities," Winston Peters said.

Today’s announcement follows the investment early last year of $950,000 for Kaipara District Council to analyse its harbour infrastructure and ferry transport.

The funding announced today is expected to have benefits in servicing the growing local and international tourist numbers including cyclists and day-tripper demands.

Kaipara Harbour is a world-famous habitat for fish and birds and has an international reputation as a productive marine ecosystem and breeding ground for 42 coastal bird species including the migratory locally revered kuaka, bar-tailed godwit.

"Dargaville pontoon is a key piece of infrastructure for this harbour. If we are to grow our regions and ensure that all New Zealanders benefit from our strong economy, investments such as this are crucial.

The regions have been ignored for too long and we need to help repair key infrastructure so they can fully utilise the assets they have, such as the Kaipara Harbour," Shane Jones said.