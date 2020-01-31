Applications now open for community grants - TDC

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 11:15

Applications for funding are now open for a number of community grants aimed at supporting individuals and groups in the Taupo district.

The grants - which are district wide - and the activities they will support include:

Creative Taupo Grants - For organisations and individuals making a difference in their community in the arts sector. Projects and activities may vary between one off events to capital projects.

Creative Communities Scheme - In partnership with Creative New Zealand - helps to fund local arts projects. Projects that get funded do at least one of the following: increase participation in the arts or culture at a local level, or increase the range and diversity of arts and culture available, or enable and encourage young people to engage in the arts.

Sport NZ Rural Travel Fund - In partnership with Sport New Zealand - open to rural sports clubs and rural school teams with young people aged between five and 19 years who require subsidies to assist with transport expenses to local sporting competitions.

Mangakino / Pouakani Community Grant - For organisations and individuals making a difference in their community. Projects and activities may vary between one off events to capital projects.

Head of community, culture and heritage Dylan Tahau said the grants are an important way to encourage locals to create positive community outcomes across different sectors.

"From sport to the arts, these funds are a great way to support individuals and organisations and encourage greater community participation."

All applications are open until Monday February 21. A reminder that the Community Sports Grant is also open for applications. It allocates funds to support sporting activities and approved projects and is open until Monday February 3.

For more information on each of the funds, the criteria and to apply please head to https://www.taupodc.govt.nz/community/community-grants-and-awards.