Air New Zealand update on Shanghai services

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 12:28

Air New Zealand is temporarily reducing its Shanghai operations as it prepares for a decline in demand for travel between New Zealand and China.

The airline currently operates seven return services per week between Auckland and Shanghai. From 18 February to 31 March, this will reduce to four return flights per week. There is no change to the remainder of the airline’s schedule, including its Hong Kong service.

Air New Zealand Senior Manager Customer Care and Communications Doug Grant says the airline is closely monitoring the situation and is taking steps to reduce the impact to customers.

"While our Shanghai services are at capacity in the coming weeks, with new group travel restrictions in place we expect demand may ease in the short-term.

"To minimise disruption to those currently booked to travel, the revised schedule will come into effect mid-February. We thank customers in advance for their understanding."

Air New Zealand will directly contact customers affected by these changes in the coming week. Customers booked via a travel agent (including online travel agents) will be contacted by their booking agent. The latest information will also be published on the Travel Alerts section of the Air New Zealand website and customers are encouraged to check this, before calling the airline's contact centre. Customers are also welcome to directly message the airline through its social media channels.

The airline’s Auckland-Shanghai schedule from 18 February-31 March is as follows:

Flight No.

Departs

Arrives

Frequency

NZ289

Auckland

11:59

Shanghai

07:05

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat

NZ288

Shanghai

14:15

Auckland

06:45

Tues, Thur, Sat, Sun