Otumuheke maintenance begins next week

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 15:21

A small area of the Otumuheke Stream bathing area will be closed next week for maintenance on a part of the surrounding rock structure.

The work will involve checking the rock revetment structure and repositioning existing rocks close to the water’s edge and is part of our ongoing commitment to make this area the best it can be said head of operations Kevin Strongman.

"Contractors will be on-site from Monday, with the work expected to be complete by mid-week, depending on weather and river levels.

"We are working to ensure minimum disruption to this much-loved area and will only be closing a small part of the bathing area where the work site will be. The rest of the bathing area will be open as usual.

"The Huka Falls walking track will also remain open, with stop-go workers in place for walkers during the reorganisation and installation of new rocks.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding while we complete this work," he said.