Level 3 water restrictions introduced for Hastings

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 15:21

Level 3 water use restrictions are being introduced in Hastings today, meaning a sprinkler ban is now in force with only hand held watering still permitted.

Due to continued high water demand, the council has no choice but to impose the tougher restriction until further notice.

With the current hot and dry conditions our consumption has skyrocketed and is well above sustainable levels, says Hastings District Council three waters manager Brett Chapman.

The ‘stage 3’ sprinkler ban status means the use of any unattended device or hose (including automated systems) is banned. Hand-held hoses can be used on gardens between 6am and 8am in the morning and 7pm and 9pm in the evening.

Council is ceasing to water roundabouts and public gardens with the sprinklers being turned off today. The only exceptions will be the hanging baskets in the city centre, which will receive a small amount of water each night at off-peak times, and the batting blocks on cricket pitches which, for health and safety reasons, have to be watered.

Mr Chapman added that council is also increasing the focus of its contractors on rapidly fixing leaks in the network.

Facilities that have their own bores and therefore are able to continue water use include Splash Planet (for irrigation), some Hastings schools, the racecourse and Hawke’s Bay Regional Sports Park.

The children’s splash pads at Flaxmere and Cornwall Park will continue to operate as they turn off automatically when not in use and are seen to be a better way of cooling off hot kids rather than everyone running hoses in their backyard.

These restrictions apply to all Hastings District Council water supplies, except Waimarama where Level 4 restrictions remain in place.