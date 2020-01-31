Makarora-Lake Hawea Road reopened in Makarora, Queenstown Lakes

|
Makarora-Lake Hawea Road has been reopened following yesterday's fatal collision.
Both lanes are open however the speed limit has been reduced to 30km while Police continue their work at the scene.
This temporary speed limit is expected to be in place for the next couple of hours.
Police wish to thank motorists for their patience.
