Man charged in relation to Makarora crash

Police have charged a man in relation to the fatal single-vehicle crash on Makarora-Lake Hawea Rd, Makarora, on Thursday 30 January.
The 28-year-old man is due to appear in Alexandra District Court on Wednesday 5 February on charges of careless driving causing death and careless driving causing injury.
Police will proactively release the names of the two people who died once in a position to do so.
