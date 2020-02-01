Man charged in relation to Makarora crash

Saturday, 1 February, 2020 - 10:30

Police have charged a man in relation to the fatal single-vehicle crash on Makarora-Lake Hawea Rd, Makarora, on Thursday 30 January.

The 28-year-old man is due to appear in Alexandra District Court on Wednesday 5 February on charges of careless driving causing death and careless driving causing injury.

Police will proactively release the names of the two people who died once in a position to do so.