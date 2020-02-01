Bay of Plenty player wins Strike

|
[ login or create an account ]
One lucky Strike player from the Bay of Plenty will be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold to a MyLotto player from the Bay of Plenty.
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $20 million.
Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.
Last year, Coastguard returned more than 6,900 Kiwis home safely all thanks to its network of amazing volunteers. With 100% of Lotto NZ profits supporting 3,000 good causes each year, every dollar spent on Lotto NZ’s games is making a difference.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice