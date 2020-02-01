Bay of Plenty player wins Strike

Saturday, 1 February, 2020 - 20:56

One lucky Strike player from the Bay of Plenty will be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold to a MyLotto player from the Bay of Plenty.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

