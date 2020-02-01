Christchurch Police investigate death

|
At about 5.30 pm today Christchurch Police responded to reports a person had been injured by a vehicle on Bevington Street in Avonhead.
Upon arrival, Police located a person with serious injuries who sadly died at the scene.
Police are currently speaking to those involved and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.
