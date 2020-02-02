Road closed following serious crash near Taihape

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a serious two-car crash on State Highway 1 near Taihape.
Police were called about 8.10am.
Initial reports suggest there are serious injuries.
The road is currently closed between Gorge Road and Rauma Road.
Motorists should expect significant delays and avoid travel, if possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice