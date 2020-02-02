Mike Moore remembered

|
Mike Moore will be remembered as a true leader by the business community, says BusinessNZ CEO Kirk Hope.
"Mike Moore was a fierce advocate for free trade, and deeply committed to ensuring New Zealanders and New Zealand companies could compete on a level playing field throughout the world.
"His loss will be felt by many."
