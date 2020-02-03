Five arrests in Hawke's Bay operation

|
Five people have been arrested following an ongoing operation in the Central Hawke's Bay targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine and cannabis.
The operation focused on several gang-associated properties over the past few weeks and culminated in a successful search warrant at a Waipukurau address on Thursday 30 January.
Those arrested have been charged with offences relating to the supply of Class A and C drugs and Intimidation.
We believe there will be a significant disruption to the distribution of these drugs in our community as a result of this operation.
Anyone dealing drugs in the Central Hawke's Bay can expect to be the target of similar operations.
Enquiries are continuing and further charges are likely.
