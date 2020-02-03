South Westland highway south of Fox Glacier reopening 9.30 am

Monday, 3 February, 2020 - 09:26

The highway between Fox Glacier township and Haast in South Westland will reopen at 9.30 am today after rain washed out a culvert at Thirsty Culvert (which runs over Stoney Creek) late yesterday.

(There is footage of the crews starting to clear this culvert yesterday on the West Coast Civil Defence Facebook page.)

West Coast rainfall links: https://www.wcrc.govt.nz/services/river-heights-rainfall

Milford road staying closed Monday/today and into Tuesday morning

Due to flooding in the south of the South Island, SH94 Milford Rd is expected to remain closed all day Monday as heavy rain is forecast to keep falling. The next update for this road will be 1 pm Tuesday, 4 February.

SH94 (Milford Road) is closed between Cascade Creek and West Gate (the Chasm).

