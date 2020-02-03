Coast to Coast and Buller Marathon affecting traffic this weekend

Monday, 3 February, 2020 - 10:33

Two sporting events on the West Coast this weekend will cause some traffic delays and require people to plan ahead if they want to avoid delays.

Given it is Waitangi Day on Thursday, some people may take a long weekend so please take extra care on these routes and be aware of the closures in advance, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

Coast to Coast multi-sport 243km traverse of the South Island

The Coast to Coast multi-sport race affects the area from Kumara Junction (near the start point) along SH73, Kumara Junction to Jacksons.

This part of the road is used in the first cycle leg of the race, says Ms Forrester. (See map below for sections of the race.)

SH73 will be closed to traffic from 6 am to 9 am on Friday, 7 February and again on Saturday, 8 February, 5 am to 8 am.

The detour route goes from Jacksons via Moana and Stillwater to State Highway 7 and Greymouth.

Road safety work currently being completed on SH73 at places like the Waimakariri Bluffs will be stopped for the duration of the weekend.

People are encouraged to take care around cyclists on the race to the finish line at Christchurch’s Pier on New Brighton Beach.

Buller Gorge Marathon

The Buller Marathon gets underway on Saturday morning, 8 February with competitors running from Hawks Crag up the gorge to Berlin’s and then back to SH67 and Westport.

State Highway 6 from Inangahua Junction to Four Mile Junction will be closed from 8-10 am.

State Highway 67 (the entrance to Westport) to Brougham St, from Palmerston St to Queen St, will be closed 9.30 am to 1.30 pm.

The detour route for SH67 (the entrance to Westport) is via Wakefield St and Queen St and there is no detour for SH6.

"We ask that all road users take care around runners and their support crews. Also please bear in mind that given Waitangi Day is on Thursday, 6 February, there may be a lot more traffic around this weekend and leading into it," says Ms Forrester.

