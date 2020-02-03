Community climate change discussions step up in South Dunedin

Monday, 3 February, 2020 - 11:21

The Dunedin City Council and Otago Regional Council are starting a new, larger phase of community discussions about the effects of climate change in South Dunedin.

Throughout this year council staff are going to try to meet with every one of the more than 150 community, sports, religious and social groups active in the South Dunedin area. The DCC has written to the groups today.

DCC General Manager City Services Sandy Graham says this is a new initiative under the joint South Dunedin Future project. It is the first step in a multi-year process to involve as much of the community as possible in future decisions about how best to respond and adapt to climate change. Rather than planning its own meetings, the DCC has asked if can talk to groups at one of their meetings about the long-term challenges and opportunities over the next century and beyond.

"There’s no fixed agenda or options for these discussions. We want to build awareness of the issues and develop good relationships, so the community is part of the decision making every step of the way," Ms Graham says.

"While this is the first opportunity to talk with more people about the effects of climate change in South Dunedin, it certainly won’t be the last. Long-term adaptive planning work will take several years to complete, and discussions with the community will be ongoing."

ORC General Manager Operations Gavin Palmer says it is important to share ORC’s technical information about South Dunedin and the work it has underway.

"We’re pleased to be able to contribute our expertise and knowledge to these discussions. Planning for climate change is one of ORC’s four strategic priorities. It’s essential that we share what we know in order to help make informed decisions with the community," Dr Palmer says.

The DCC is keen to hear from all groups who are willing to be involved, by email at southdunedinfuture@dcc.govt.nz. It also wants to hear from any South Dunedin groups who do not receive a letter within the next week, so everyone can be included.

As well as meeting face to face with individual groups, the DCC, ORC and partner agencies are organising a series of monthly public drop in information sessions on a range of climate change-related topics at the South Dunedin Community Pop Up on Hillside Road throughout 2020. Details of these will be advertised once confirmed.

South Dunedin is one of the most exposed coastal communities in the country, having nearly 2,700 homes that lie within half a metre of the spring high tide mark. The combination of low-lying land, high groundwater levels and increasing climate change are already making the area more prone to flooding. The most immediate risk and potential impact is from major rain events that can produce more water than the existing systems can cope with. Longer term, rising sea and groundwater levels will increase impacts.

DCC General Manager Infrastructure Services Simon Drew says it has been preparing the city, improving the infrastructure, its operations and emergency responses. And over the next decade, the DCC has $86 million of planned projects to reduce South Dunedin’s short-term flood risk. However, in the medium to longer term more creative responses will be needed as the effects of climate change are increasingly felt.

"Over the past few years, we have strengthened relationships with the South Dunedin community through participation in community hui, facilitating meetings of the South Dunedin Stakeholder Group and participating in the local Community Response Group. However, there is much more to do to bring the whole community up to speed," Mr Drew says.

www.dunedin.govt.nz/southdunedin