Update on Milford flooding - State of Emergency declared

Monday, 3 February, 2020 - 14:00

A state of emergency for the Fiordland Community Board area has been declared in Southland to provide a coordinated response to the flooding emergency in Milford Sound Piopiotahi. This will allow agencies in the response to gather resources for the remote area.

Emergency Management Southland controller Angus McKay said Southland District Council Mayor Gary Tong signed off on the declaration at 1.40pm this afternoon.

Everyone in the Milford township is accounted for and will be staying in Milford Sound Piopiotahi for at least the next day because of flooding in the sound and along Milford Road.

Controller Angus McKay said the 382 people in the Milford area are made up of staff and visitors and are either in Mitre Peak Lodge or on the tourist boats. They have plenty of food and are safe and warm.

The Cleddau River and high tides caused flooding this morning and staff will be monitoring the expected rainfall and tides throughout today and tomorrow.

Milford Road is likely to be closed for some days because of slips and flooding damage. Staff of the roading companies in the Milford Road Alliance are checking the road for vehicles.

The Invercargill emergency centre has been activated to monitor and respond as needed.