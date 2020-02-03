Spicy creative secures The Paper Planes competition win

Monday, 3 February, 2020 - 14:38

Global advertising icon Sir John Hegarty has announced the winner of Stuff’s inaugural The Paper Planes competition, celebrating the creative possibilities of print.

The winning agency is Rainger and Rolfe, with a campaign for Texas Chicken called ‘Seriously Spicy’.

The ad features a chicken drumstick-shaped hole which appears to have burnt through the layers of the newspaper, alluding to Texas Chicken’s brand proposition.

Sir John Hegarty hailed the entry the winner due to its simplicity and impact. "While the proposition is simple - hot - it’s been executed with a singular clarity and wit. The lesson here is, say one thing and make it compelling.

In their submission, the team from Rainger and Rolfe explained why newspapers were the preferred medium for the campaign. "It’s a clever ad talking to clever people, road warriors who eat and work on the go, they probably see cafes, petrol stations as their office - the newspaper is a key part of their daily mindfulness to keep up to date and in the know."

Stuff’s Commercial Director - Advertising Josh Borthwick was part of the judging panel for the competition.

"We’re thrilled with Sir John’s choice of winner. The Texas Chicken campaign is a memorable, high-impact execution that provides a humorous glimpse into the nature of a newspaper."

Rainger and Rolfe’s campaign has secured $500,000 worth of rate card advertising to use across Stuff’s suite of 56 print titles which are a powerful and effective channel for reaching lucrative audiences.

"Two thirds of Kiwis read a newspaper every week so smart marketers simply can’t afford to miss out on that kind of reach. The campaigns submitted really demonstrate just how creative you can be with the print medium to capture attention and focus," says Borthwick.

To read about the shortlisted entries and for more information about The Paper Planes, visit paperplanes.stuff.co.nz.