Saving the planet starts at home - Ipsos

Monday, 3 February, 2020 - 14:35

Ipsos Global Advisor survey for the World Economic Forum finds that while two out of three New Zealanders say they have modified their behaviour out of concern about climate change; they are no more likely than the global average to have done so.

Sixty-nine percent of nearly 20,000 men and women surveyed across 28 countries say they have modified their consumer behaviour out of concern about climate change: 17% say they have made a lot of changes over the past few years and 52% say they have made a few, while only 23% say they have not made any. These are some of the findings of a new Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of the World Economic Forum. Countries where consumers are most likely to report having made any changes to counteract climate change are: India (88%), Mexico (86%), Chile (86%), China (85%), Malaysia (85%) and Peru (84%). New Zealand was 13th out of 28 countries (71%).

Japan is the only country surveyed where only a minority (31%) say they have made any changes to their behaviour out of concern about climate change, while nearly half (47%) say they have not. The three other countries where more than one third of those surveyed say they have not made any changes are the United States (36%), the Netherlands (35%), and Russia (35%).

Overall, at the global level, the largest changes made out of concern about climate change centre around the home:

- The amount of water used at home (60% of those who have made any changes cf. 52% in New Zealand)

- The volume and frequency of recycling (57% cf. 79% in New Zealand)

- The amount of energy used at home (55% cf. 63% in New Zealand)

- The volume and frequency of reusing products (50% cf. 70% in New Zealand)

- Food purchases (46% cf. 54% in New Zealand)

- Home appliances (41% cf. 44% in New Zealand)

Some actions are cited far more widely in a few countries compared to the global average:

- The amount of water used at home in South Africa

- The volume and frequency of recycling and reusing products in Australia, Canada, Great Britain, and New Zealand

- The amount of energy used at home in the Netherlands

- Food purchases in Germany

- One’s mode of transportation for commuting in China

- The volume and frequency of composting in Canada and New Zealand

- One’s motor vehicle in India

Commenting on results of the Climate Change and Consumer Behaviour survey, Amanda Dudding, Research Director, Public Affairs, Ipsos New Zealand, said: "Despite our pride in our country’s clean green image and our Ipsos Issues Monitor showing New Zealanders are becoming more concerned about the environment, we are not more likely than the average global citizen to have changed what we use or buy to help with climate change. For those 71% of New Zealanders who’ve made a change, the most common actions are recycling and reusing, followed by the amount of energy used at home."

About the Study

These are the results of an Ipsos survey conducted on the Global Advisor online platform among 19,964 adults aged 18-74 in Canada, Malaysia, South Africa, Turkey, and the United States, and 16-74 in 23 other countries. The survey was fielded between 25 October and 8 November 2019. A total of 561 New Zealanders aged 18-74 answered questions about climate change and consumer behaviour in our November Global Advisor survey which ran from 1 to 12 November 2019.

The sample consists of approximately 1,000 individuals each in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China (mainland), France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the US, and 500 individuals each in Argentina, Belgium, Chile, Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, and Turkey.

The samples in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the US can be considered as representative of these countries’ general adult population under the age of 75.

The data is weighted so that each country’s sample composition best reflects the demographic profile of the adult population according to the most recent census data.

Where results do not add up to 100 or the ‘difference’ appears to be +/-1 more/less than the actual, this may be due to rounding, multiple responses, or the exclusion of ‘don't know’ or ‘not stated’ responses.

The precision of Ipsos online polls is calculated using a credibility interval with a poll of 1,000 accurate to +/- 3.5 percentage points and of 500 accurate to +/- 4.8 percentage points. For more information on the Ipsos use of credibility intervals, please visit the Ipsos website.

