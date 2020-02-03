Police seeking Questo King

|
Hamilton Police are asking for the public's help to locate Questo King, who has a warrant to arrest.
King, 34, is believed to be in the Waikato area.
He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.
King may have access to two vehicles, a black Ford Falcon with the registration number FKS702, and a grey Mazda Atenza, registration number MAJ378.
If you have seen King or have any information on his whereabouts please call Police on 111 quoting file number 200131/2679.
You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
