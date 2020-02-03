Prohibited fire season declared in The Central North Island - Pumicelands

Monday, 3 February, 2020 - 17:03

A prohibited fire season has been declared for Central Lakes, Bay Of Plenty Coast and Pumicelands.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Steve Webb says all fire permits have been suspended in those areas.

"A prohibited fire season means no fires are permitted as the fire danger is too high," Steve Webb says. "During a prohibited fire season only gas and charcoal barbeques can be used".

"Hangi are still allowed, but we are asking people planning hangi to contact us first as conditions are becoming very dry and we may want to put additional protection in place."

For Hangi advice contact Fire and Emergency on 07 858 7612

Steve Webb says it is vitally important that people understand the risks. In extreme conditions it only takes a spark to start a devastating wildfire. That spark can come from a piece of equipment such as a lawnmower, or a grinder, welding or a plough.

"To protect your home, keep roofs and gutters clear of dead leaves, debris and pine needles. Move anything that could burn (such as mulch, leaves, firewood piles) away from exterior walls, decks or porches."

If the current conditions persist there may be a requirement to prohibit any activities that may cause fires to start.

You can find more information on how you can reduce the risk of fire at www.checkitsalright.nz.