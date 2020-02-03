40C reached in New Zealand's North Island

Monday, 3 February, 2020 - 18:07

For the first time in our 15 years WeatherWatch.co.nz not only forecast but reported a verified temperature of 40 degrees C in the North Island of New Zealand. Historically 40+ temperatures affect the eastern South Island. However a heatwave from Australia pushed hot air over the North Island today with WeatherWatch.co.nz last week suggesting today, Monday, would be peak heat.

Te Karaka, inland west from Gisborne, reached 40C at 4pm. As of 5pm it was 38C and 6pm 37C according to IBM - who WeatherWatch.co.nz partners with.

In New Zealand "official" temperatures are taken by two commercial Government agencies, both MetService and Niwa - mainly at airports which in New Zealand are mostly coastal - and other near coastal locations. In weather "Official" simply means "Government owned" - it doesn't mean more accurate. The sea breeze at these coastal locations can therefore remove over 10 degrees from the air (hence why you're always hearing of certain NZ councils and mayors railing for new observations in their city, not at the airport).

Most "official" readings come from coastal airports which can be over 10 degrees lower.

IBM has verified the 40 degree temperature recorded at Te Karaka that WeatherWatch.co.nz is reporting.