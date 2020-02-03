Update on Milford flooding - Civil Defence Southland

Monday, 3 February, 2020 - 18:23

This is an official message from Emergency Management Southland

An evacuation plan to move 195 tourists out of Milford Sound Piopiotahi is being worked through tonight and tomorrow morning, with the aim to have the plan in place by midday tomorrow.

The Cleddau River and high tides caused flooding this morning and Milford Road was closed and is likely to stay closed for some days because of slips and flooding damage.

Emergency Management Southland controller Angus McKay said the goal is to evacuate the tourists tomorrow afternoon, weather dependent.

About 70 people have either been airlifted out or are about to be from the section of Milford Road that is blocked on the Te Anau side of the Homer Tunnel and walking track huts this afternoon.

Mr McKay and Southland District Council Mayor Gary Tong declared a state of emergency for the Fiordland Community Board area at 1.40pm this afternoon, to provide a coordinated response to the emergency.

Everyone, both tourists and workers, in the Milford township, is accounted for and are either in Mitre Peak Lodge or on the tourist boats. They have plenty of food and are safe and warm.

The Invercargill emergency centre has been activated to monitor and respond as needed.