Vegan soft serve for 'straya back for one more week

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 09:35

Last week, Wise Boys Burgers announced the launch of a trial for their vegan soft serve - with all profits going to the NSW Rural Fire Service in the aftermath of the tragic bushfires in Australia. Due to popular demand they’re extending the trial for one more week.

That means that until Sunday, February 9th, Wise Boys will be serving up creamy, delicious, ethical ice cream goodness at their flagship Grey Lynn store for just $5.

The ice cream, made using coconut sourced sustainably by the local team at Pure Coco, is vanilla-caramel-flavoured and comes in a crunchy waffle cone. There are also two mouth-watering topping options - Oreo or Whittaker’s Dark Choc. The coconut based soft serve is equally creamy and delicious as its dairy counterpart and is the perfect summer treat.

Like last week, all the profits earned from soft serve sales will go to the NSW Rural Fire Service, who have done so much to serve Australia and rescue people, animals and forests from the rampant bushfires over the last few months.

"While it’s just a small display of our support, we’ve loved seeing the positive response to the initiative, and are so heartened by the outpouring of support for our neighbours across the ditch," Wise Boys co-founders Tim and Luke Burrows said.

"We’re also stoked to see how much our customers have been enjoying animal product-free ice cream in this summer heat.

"So we decided that instead of putting a stop to the trial as planned, we’re going to extend it for an extra week."

So come in out of the heat, get your hands on an ice-cold, ethical sweet treat and help do your bit for our Aussie mates.

WHAT: Vegan Soft Serve for ‘Straya - all profits go to charity

WHERE: Wise Boys Burgers (Grey Lynn store - 604 Great North Rd, Auckland)

WHEN: All week! Tuesday 4th ’til Sunday 9th of February