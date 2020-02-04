Call for community to be mindful of behaviour at Great Lake Walkway worksite - TDC

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 11:15

While work is progressing well with the Great Lake Walkway upgrade, Council Chief Executive Gareth Green is asking the community to be mindful of their behaviour towards contractors carrying out this important project.

A number of recent incidents at the closed section of walkway between Kowhai Road (off Rainbow Drive) to Mapou Road have been brought to our attention including verbal abuse towards contractors working on the site and the cutting of ties on the fencing, Mr Green said.

"There is simply no place for abuse of our contractors - or anyone in our community for that matter.

"Please respect the worksite - it is closed to ensure everyone’s safety. We understand that it may be frustrating, but we are working as quickly as possible to complete this section and have it re-opened to the public in the next three weeks. In the meantime, there are many other areas of our beautiful walkway and lake that are still open for you to enjoy.

"Thank you also to the vast majority of the community who have respected the closure of the pathway," he said.