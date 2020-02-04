Flooding Notification - Gore District Council

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 11:28

The Gore District Council is advising people to stay off the roads as flooding continues to impact on roads and property around the District.

Deputy chief executive Dr Ian Davidson-Watts said there were a number of areas in Gore where flooding was threatening homes.

"We have staff going door-to-door in the worse affected areas to talk with residents and ensure they are okay."

Some properties have been sandbagged, and flooding waters had entered a number of basements and garages.

Several schools in Gore have closed mainly to ensure pupils can get home.

The Gore transfer station is closed due to flooding from the Waikaka Stream.

"We are in contact with Emergency Management Southland and closely monitoring the weather and river levels."

The following roads and streets are closed:

State Highway 90 at McNab

State Highway 1 from Gore to Clinton

Waikaka Road

Otama Road

Knapdale Road

Ontario Street

River Road

MacGibbon Road

McDonald Road

Ruia Street

Koa Street

Ardwick Street between Devon and Onslow streets

Dr Davidson-Watts said Council staff have been responding to numerous reports, which was stretching resources. At risk properties were being prioritised.

The heavy rainfall also means Gore’s stormwater and wastewater networks were at capacity and surcharging.

With the possibility of wastewater contaminating flood waters around the town, the public are advised to ensure children do not play in the water, Dr Davidson-Watts said.

He also urged motorists not to drive through flood waters in town as the water surge impacts on homes threatened by flooding.

"The main message is stay home unless it is absolutely essential for you to drive," Dr Davidson-Watts said.

The MetService’s heavy rain warning remains in place for Southland and Clutha until 8.00pm tonight. There has been 41.8mm of rain since midnight and a further 40mm forecast to accumulate on top of that.

Environment Southland has activated its flooding warning for Southland rivers.

At 11.00am today the Mataura River at Gore was 2.29 m above normal and rising at 123mm/hour.

The Waikaka Stream, at Hamilton Park, was 3.1m above normal and rising at 52mm/hour.

For state highway information go to https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/14?fbclid=IwAR2rF3Q_lU_lCjYQJc18gERNsUA_I_VCJmJoLuLnMJWsIlh-WXr04QHWG68