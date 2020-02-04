Clutha District Weather Update

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 11:43

Clutha District is expecting significant amounts of rain in the next 24 hours on top of the rain we’ve had in the last 48 hours.

Council contractors are not able to check every road, or sign every area of flooding. We ask everyone to take care on the roads, drive to the conditions, and remain vigilant for areas of water or damage on the roading network.

This is what we know as of 11.45am but given the size of the network this is not be a complete list of roads experiencing problems as a result of the weather conditions.

ROADS CLOSED

It is very disappointing to note that while Council roads are being signed Road Closed we are finding road users insisting on driving straight past the road closed signs and through the flood waters.

Road users need to be aware that any damage done to their vehicles on closed roads is not covered by insurance and by driving through the flood waters they are causing additional unnecessary damage to already affected properties.

Barrata Creek Road - NEW

Beggs Track Road - tree down

Catherwood Road - NEW

Chapman Road - NEW

Chloris Pass at Cairn Rd New

Clarke Road (at Lakeside Road) - NEW

Clutha River Rd at Hall Rd.

Clydevale at Burkes Ford (Burkes Ford Rd, Clydevale Rd, MacFarlane Rd, Pomahaka Rd, Popotunoa School Rd, Ross Rd)

Frances St - Lower end (Balclutha)

Gormack Street at Moir Street - NEW

Hunt Road (Catlins)

Kaihiku Road- NEW

Kakapuaka Road

Kelso Area (Ardmore Rd, Greenvale Rd, Wooded Hill Rd, Paradise Flat Rd)

Koi Flat Road - NEW

Kuriwao Siding Road

Lakeside Road at the rail overbridge - NEW

Lewin St at Ross St (Balclutha)

MacFarlane Road

Mercer Road - NEW

Moa Hill Road - NEW

Miller Rd

Pannets Road - NEW

Pomahaka Road - NEW

Railway Terrace (Waipahi)

Robertson Road

Ross Road

Storer Road - NEW

The Nuggets Road

Tutu Hill Road - NEW

Waipahi Station Road

Waitapeka Road - NEW

Winslade Road

Papatowai Highway at Caberfeidh is underwater and will be impassable soon

Puaho Rd at McLennan is underwater and will be impassable soon

The Tuapeka Punt is closed until further notice.

Roads with surface water flooding and/or damage due to flooding:

Allangrange Road -

Bagrie Road/Young Road (West Otago)

Ballantyne Road

Barnego Road

Breakneck Road (deeply scoured)

Clutha River Road

Four Mile Creek Road - NEW

Franklin Road - NEW

Hillend Road

Kaihiku Road

Kaitangata Highway - NEW

Katea Road - NEW

Landslip Road - NEW

Lonsdale Road

Mitchells Flat Road - NEW (down to one lane by a slip)

Moore’s Beach Road

Owaka Highway (By Cannibal Bay Road)

Port Molyneux Road

Rankleburn Road - NEW (trees/slip)

Romahapa Road -NEW

Seddon Hill Road

Slopedown Road - NEW

Waiwera Station Road

West Otago Road

Whiteside Road - NEW

Other Roads

Stage Highways

SH90 Gore to Tapanui CLOSED

SH1 Gore to Clinton CLOSED

State Highway information is updated on the NZTA website at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/?layers=road-closures

Next update:

Depending on conditions, we expect to have an update mid-afternoon, 4 February.