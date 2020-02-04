Clutha District Weather Update

|
Clutha District is expecting significant amounts of rain in the next 24 hours on top of the rain we’ve had in the last 48 hours.
Council contractors are not able to check every road, or sign every area of flooding. We ask everyone to take care on the roads, drive to the conditions, and remain vigilant for areas of water or damage on the roading network.
This is what we know as of 11.45am but given the size of the network this is not be a complete list of roads experiencing problems as a result of the weather conditions.
ROADS CLOSED
It is very disappointing to note that while Council roads are being signed Road Closed we are finding road users insisting on driving straight past the road closed signs and through the flood waters.
Road users need to be aware that any damage done to their vehicles on closed roads is not covered by insurance and by driving through the flood waters they are causing additional unnecessary damage to already affected properties.
Barrata Creek Road - NEW
Beggs Track Road - tree down
Catherwood Road - NEW
Chapman Road - NEW
Chloris Pass at Cairn Rd New
Clarke Road (at Lakeside Road) - NEW
Clutha River Rd at Hall Rd.
Clydevale at Burkes Ford (Burkes Ford Rd, Clydevale Rd, MacFarlane Rd, Pomahaka Rd, Popotunoa School Rd, Ross Rd)
Frances St - Lower end (Balclutha)
Gormack Street at Moir Street - NEW
Hunt Road (Catlins)
Kaihiku Road- NEW
Kakapuaka Road
Kelso Area (Ardmore Rd, Greenvale Rd, Wooded Hill Rd, Paradise Flat Rd)
Koi Flat Road - NEW
Kuriwao Siding Road
Lakeside Road at the rail overbridge - NEW
Lewin St at Ross St (Balclutha)
MacFarlane Road
Mercer Road - NEW
Moa Hill Road - NEW
Miller Rd
Pannets Road - NEW
Pomahaka Road - NEW
Railway Terrace (Waipahi)
Robertson Road
Ross Road
Storer Road - NEW
The Nuggets Road
Tutu Hill Road - NEW
Waipahi Station Road
Waitapeka Road - NEW
Winslade Road
Papatowai Highway at Caberfeidh is underwater and will be impassable soon
Puaho Rd at McLennan is underwater and will be impassable soon
The Tuapeka Punt is closed until further notice.
Roads with surface water flooding and/or damage due to flooding:
Allangrange Road -
Bagrie Road/Young Road (West Otago)
Ballantyne Road
Barnego Road
Breakneck Road (deeply scoured)
Clutha River Road
Four Mile Creek Road - NEW
Franklin Road - NEW
Hillend Road
Kaihiku Road
Kaitangata Highway - NEW
Katea Road - NEW
Landslip Road - NEW
Lonsdale Road
Mitchells Flat Road - NEW (down to one lane by a slip)
Moore’s Beach Road
Owaka Highway (By Cannibal Bay Road)
Port Molyneux Road
Rankleburn Road - NEW (trees/slip)
Romahapa Road -NEW
Seddon Hill Road
Slopedown Road - NEW
Waiwera Station Road
West Otago Road
Whiteside Road - NEW
Other Roads
Stage Highways
SH90 Gore to Tapanui CLOSED
SH1 Gore to Clinton CLOSED
State Highway information is updated on the NZTA website at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/?layers=road-closures
Next update:
Depending on conditions, we expect to have an update mid-afternoon, 4 February.
