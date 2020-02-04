Conserve water notice - Clutha District Council

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 12:24

As a result of the heavy rainfall in the district over the last 48 hours, and the forecast rain still to come, Council's water treatment plants are struggling with the conditions.

We are asking everyone in the district to please conserve water wherever possible until we can get the water treatment plants up and running as normal.

Please forward this on to family and friends so that we can all play our part.