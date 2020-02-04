Māori interest in surplus Crown-owned land - LINZ

|
[ login or create an account ]
Land Information New Zealand works with the Treaty Settlements Rōpū (part of the Office for Māori Crown Relations - Te Arawhiti) to manage surplus Crown properties in the Treaty Settlements Landbank.
A schedule is published frequently with new Crown properties declared surplus. Iwi are invited to register their interest in these properties with the Office for Māori Crown Relations - Te Arawhiti.
Applications for Landbanking and/or Sites of Significance for properties in this schedule close 6 March 2020.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice