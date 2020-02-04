Māori interest in surplus Crown-owned land - LINZ

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 13:00

Land Information New Zealand works with the Treaty Settlements Rōpū (part of the Office for Māori Crown Relations - Te Arawhiti) to manage surplus Crown properties in the Treaty Settlements Landbank.

A schedule is published frequently with new Crown properties declared surplus. Iwi are invited to register their interest in these properties with the Office for Māori Crown Relations - Te Arawhiti.

Applications for Landbanking and/or Sites of Significance for properties in this schedule close 6 March 2020.