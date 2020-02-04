One person dead following a crash in Brightwater, Tasman

|
Police can now confirm one person has died, following a crash at the intersection of Lord Rutherford Road and State Highway 6 at 10:31 on Saturday 25 January.
A 78-year-old man died at Christchurch Hospital late yesterday evening, 3 February.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
